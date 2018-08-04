The opening general session of the 50th NABF convention got underway Friday morning in Reno, Nevada. After the national anthems of member countries Canada, Mexico and the United States were played, NABF VP Joanna Aguilar introduced NSAC commissioner Staci Alonso. Comm. Alonso welcomed the NABF to Reno and reflected on the 50 years that the organization has been in existence. Alonso compared the need to work even harder at maintaining one’s health the older they get, to the need for an organization to also not rest on its laurels and continue to strive for excellence.



Former president Duane Ford then introduced a video from WBC president and NABF VP Mauricio Sulaiman. Sulaiman underwent emergency surgery a few weeks back and is unable to travel at this time. He wished the NABF family well and a successful convention.

His ending messaged segued into Ford’s next emotional comments. Both men reflected on the recent passing of former NABF president Sammy Macias. A moving video tribute was shown, depicting Sammy from his days as a military serviceman in Korea where he boxed, through his administration of the federation. Current NABF president Craig Hubble and the assembled VPs presented the Macias family with the NABF Cornerstone Award.

After a 15 minute break to stem the emotions, Don Griffin lightened the mood with the annual roll call of members in attendance by state, country or province. Always quick of tongue and wit, Griffin hilariously commenced with a roast of nearly every home region and delegate, to the laughter of all on hand.

President Craig Hubble then took to the lectern. He reiterated the desired role of the NABF to get fighters into a position to compete for world titles. Over the last year, seven NABF champs went on to win world titles, 5 of those seven were WBC titles. Besides extolling the relationship between the NABF and the WBC, he also stressed the importance of the relationship among ring officials. The mentoring of younger judges and referees by their elders was also expressed as vital by Hubble.

Top Rank’s Bob Arum was the first keynote speaker. Arum started off by briefly going political. Being that the NABF is comprised of Canada, Mexico and the USA, Arum implored voters to turn out for the mid-term elections in an effort to restore relations with the USA’s neighbors to the North and South. The reaction in the room was mixed.

Arum then went on to run through the evolutionary history of boxing and various media platforms from wire transmissions, radio, black & white television, closed circuit, PPV, and now streaming platforms. Arrogance and greed, according to Arum, led to the decline of and near ruination at the end of the “golden years.”

Arrogance came in the form of squabbles between sanctioning bodies and greed with the emergence and big money offers of premium networks, namely HBO in 1980. Arum admitted his own role in the greed but also took time to illustrate the perceived failed plan of Al Haymon and the PBC.

As seen and heard in the exclusive interview with Arum on Fightnews Friday morning, he then elaborated on the vision of the role which streaming platforms will play in entertainment. “It is the most amazing technological change that we will see in our lifetime,” expressed Arum. “Boxing is, as it always has been, at the forefront of this changing technology.” Arum closed out by saying, “Pardon the expression, but let’s hope we don’t f*%k it up again with fighting and greed.”

Next up was legendary Chris “Coach” Ault, former head football coach at University Nevada at Reno and current commissioner on the NSAC. Coach Ault talked about his career as a coach in college and the NFL and the transition to the NSAC. Ault keyed in on his rules for success:

Develop standards – no compromising but over time, you can raise them.

Also, develop trust.

Ault quipped at the end, “The person rowing the boat usually doesn’t have time to rock it!”

After a break for the buffet lunch, a short afternoon session ensued. Several committee reports were delivered by committee chairs.

Ratings chairman Tommy Ashy delivered the ratings report with some explanations on how fighters are considered for their ranking: strength of schedule, fight frequency, wins and losses. President Craig Hubble delivered the championship report for NABF, Junior NABF and Continental Americas titles.

Hubble then threw out some thoughts on the 2019 convention site. Toronto, Canada and Hawaii were two prominent locales mentioned.

The evening saw a second “personality improvement” gathering (aka cocktail party) at Rum Bullion’s Patio followed by the annual awards banquet. Recently crowned WBC Continental Americas lightweight champion Teofimo “El Brooklyn” Lopez was a special guest on the night.

Lopez received the Rising Star award. Having just turned 21 this past Monday, Lopez predicts he’ll be champ before his next birthday.

Other awardees included:

Promoter of the Year: Top Rank, Bob Arum accepting

Sammy Macias Memorial Award: Vic Drakulich

Appreciation Award: Mo Noor

Matchmaker of the Year: Roberto Ramirez

Champion of the Year: Diego de la Hoya

Rising Star (second): Ryan Garcia

Don Griffin then hosted the annual memorabilia auction which raised nearly $10,000- all going to charity as is the case every year. The top item- a framed set of photos, a fight ticket and authentic autographs of both Joe Louis and Max Baer went to winning bidder David McWater, manager of Teofimo Lopez, for $3000.