By Gary “Digital” Williams

Here are the weights for the Ponytail Promotions card at the Michael and Son Sportsplex at Dulles in Sterling, VA:

Tori Nelson 157 vs. Tiffany Woodard 160

Seth Billups 137 vs. Matt Murphy 136

Mack Allison IV 136 vs. Rynell Griffin 140

Carlos Cruz 162 vs. Ian Cokley 157

Jerry Forrest 227 vs. Miree Coleman 190