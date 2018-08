In a rematch, Uriel “Yuca” Lopez (17-6-1, 6 KOs) scored a second round stoppage of former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world title challenger Antonio “El Tostado” Tostado (22-6, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. A barrage of Lopez punches prompted a referee’s stoppage in round two. Lopez, who previously beat Tostado in 2013, picked up the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino bantamweight title.