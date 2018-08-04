Lightweight Ladarius Miller (17-1, 5 KOs) won by ten round unanimous decision over Dennis Galarza (16-4, 9 KOs) on Friday night at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas. Miller landed the cleaner shots in a competitive fight. Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 96-94.

Once-beaten super lightweight Sharif “The Lion” Bogere (32-1, 20 KOs) put it on a game Oscar Bravo (22-8, 10 KOs) for ten rounds. Bogere wins 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Juan Heraldez (14-0, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Kevin Watts (11-3, 4 KOs). Heraldez dropped Watts in round one, but went the full ten. Scores were 100-89, 98-91, 98-91.

Welterweight Marquis Taylor (10-1, 0 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (10-0-1, 5 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 77-74, 78-73, 79-72.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Angelo Leo (13-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Sharone Carter (9-3, 2 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Undefeated super featherweight Andres Cortes (8-0, 4 KOs) shut out Jarret Jeter (7-3-1, 2 KOs) over six.