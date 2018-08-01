By Boxing Bob Newman



The North American Boxing Federation is celebrating their golden anniversary in a big way. Their 50th annual convention will take place in Reno, Nevada, proudly self-proclaimed “The Biggest Little City in the World.” All event will be held at the Resort Complexes of the Circus Circus, Eldorado and the Silver Legacy. Among expected guests are Top Rank’s Bob Arum, Continental Americas lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez and former NABF and two division world champ Jesus “El Matador” Chavez.

The agenda is as follows:

Thursday, August 2, 2018

1:00 PM – Ratings Committee Meeting

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Executive Board Meeting

4:00 PM – Registration

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Personality Improvement Seminar Evening – Open

Friday, August 3, 2018

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM – Registration

9:30 AM – 12:00 PM – General Session

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM – Buffet Lunch

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM – General Session

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Personality Improvement Seminar 7:30 PM – Awards Banquet

Saturday, August 4, 2018

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM – General Session – Referees Panel

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Officials Interviews – Must Be Scheduled In Advance 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Open

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM – Judges Seminars – Duane Ford

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM – Referees Seminars – Jay Nady

6:00 PM – Hot dog & Ice Cream Social (HBO fight – Kovalev vs Alvarez)

Sunday, August 5, 2018

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Officials Interviews – Must Be Scheduled In Advance 1:05 PM – Reno Aces Baseball Game – 2 blocks walk (Tickets Not Provided)