By Gary “Digital” Williams

August brings two quality boxing cards to the Beltway area. One will be in Northern Virginia and another in Maryland. On Saturday, August 4th, Ponytail Promotions will bring a card to the Michael and Son Sportsplex at Dulles in Sterling, VA.

The main event has multi-time world champion Tori “Sho Nuff” Nelson in a 10-round bout against Tiffany Woodard of Wilson, NC. Nelson (17-2-3, two KO’s) will look to bounce back from suffering two straight losses against quality opposition. In her last outing, Nelson lost a 10-round unanimous decision to Christina Hammer for the WBC and WBO Middleweight championships on June 22nd in Detroit, MI. Prior to that, Nelson dropped a 10-round unanimous decision to Claressa Shields for the IBF and WBC Super Middleweight championships on January 12th in Verona, NY.

Woodard (4-11-3, three KO’s) is winless in her last 10 bouts, including her last five contests. One of those losses came to Beltway Boxer Franchon Crews-Dezurn on that same January 12th card in Verona. Woodard lost a six-round unanimous decision.

The co-feature will be a 10-round heavyweight rematch between Jerry “Slug” Forrest of Newport News, VA and Miree “Pink Panther” Coleman of Fayetteville, NC. Forrest (19-2, 15 KO’s) won the first bout by second-round TKO on April 4th in Norfolk, VA. The Coleman camp protested the bout’s outcome claiming Forrest committed fouls during the bout. The initial ruling on the bout was allowed to stand. Neither Forrest nor Coleman (6-4, four KO’s) have competed since the first contest.

Also on the card, undefeated Ashburn lightweight Seth “Killer B” Billups will face veteran Matt Murphy of East St. Louis, Illinois in a six-round bout. Billups (10-0, six KO’s) last fought on November 4th and won a six-round unanimous decision to Lamont White in Ashburn, VA. Murphy (3-25-3, two KO’s) has lost nine in a row, including his last outing, a fourth-round TKO loss to Drayvontay Speed-Rawls on June 16th in Laurel, MD.

Baltimore, MD super featherweight Mack “Papi” Allison IV returns to action in a six-round contest against Rynell Griffin of Las Vegas, NV. Allison (7-1-1, seven KO’s) looks to bounce back from his first pro loss, a six-round unanimous decision defeat to Reggie Barnett on December 9th in Norfolk, VA. Allison fought to a four-round draw against Murphy in June of 2017 in Baltimore. Griffin (8-38-2, two KO’s) will look to break a nine-bout losing streak. Included in that streak are losses to locals Patrick Harris and Seth Billups. Griffin has also lost his last three bouts (including the loss to Harris) by TKO.

In a four-round contest, Ashburn middleweight Carlos “Refuse To Lose” Cruz will take on the debuting Ian “The Dancer” Cokley of Fort Washington, MD. Cruz (1-3, one KO) won his pro debut in June of 2016 by first-round TKO. However, he has lost three straight, including a first-round knockout loss to Richard Williams, Jr. on December 9th in Norfolk. Cokley participated and advanced to the finals of the 178-pound Novice Division of the Washington Golden Gloves. More bouts may be added to this card, which is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 PM ET.

Two weeks later, two interesting 10-round contests will headline the nationally-televised Jeter Promotions card on Saturday, August 18th at Live! Casino in Hanover, MD. The featured bouts will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.

The main event pits Laurel, MD super middleweight Demond “D’Best At It” Nicholson against Issac Rodrigues of Belem, Para, Brazil. The vacant WBC USNBC Super Middleweight title will be on the line. Nicholson (18-3-1, 17 KO’s) will look to bounce back from suffering a seventh-round TKO loss to Jesse Hart on April 28th in Philadelphia, PA. Nicholson has lost two of his last three contests. Rodrigues (25-2, 20 KO’s) is on an eight-bout winning streak including a fourth-round TKO win over Frankie Filippone on June 8th in Verona, NY. The bout was Rodrigues’s first in almost two years.

Many local fans are already talking about the co-feature contest, a bout the defines the phrase “crossroads bout.” Undefeated Forestville, MD super lightweight Mykal “The Professor” Fox will battle former WBO Super Lightweight champion DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley of Washington, DC. There is a 22-year difference between the two boxers (Fox is 22, Corley is 44) and Fox was seven months old when Corley began his pro career in May of 1996.

Fox (17-0, four KO’s) last fought on May 11th and won an eight-round unanimous decision over Anthony Mercado in Philadelphia, PA. Recently, Fox moved into the number one position in the USBA’s Super Lightweight rankings. This will be the second 10-round contest for Fox, who went that distance with Manuel Alejandro Reyes on November 11th in Bethlehem, PA. Defeating Reyes earned Fox his first regional title, the UBF All-Americas Welterweight championship.

Corley (51-31-1, 28 KO’s) is looking to break a two-bout losing streak that includes a 12-round unanimous decision loss to former WBA Super Lightweight titleholder Vivian Harris on July 21st in Memphis, TN. This will be Corley’s fifth bout in 2018 and will be the first local bout for Corley since he defeated Daniel Attah by 10-round unanimous decision at the Washington Convention Center in September of 2014.

An interesting bout on the card will be a four-round lightweight contest between “The Red Comet” Dante Cox of Elkridge, MD and Latorie Woodberry of Roanoke, VA. For Cox, this will be truly competing in front of his home crowd as he works at Live! Casino as a bartender in the Prime Rib Restaurant. Cox (2-0, one KO) is coming off a first-round TKO over Tyshae Ferguson on June 16th at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD. Woodberry (2-6-2) last fought on June 8th and won a four-round majority decision over Mike Conway in Pittsburgh, PA.

There will be a six-round, all-Maryland middleweight bout between Columbia’s Ashton “The Goon” Sykes and Baltimore’s “Dangerous” Donald Wallace. Sykes (2-1) bounced back from his first pro loss by winning a four-round unanimous decision over Alberto Delgado on June 29th at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, MD. Wallace (2-1-1, one KO) looks to bounce back from a four-round unanimous decision loss to Zarifbek Nishanbaev in July of 2017 at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD.

Speaking of Nishanbaev, “The Uzbek Warrior” of Arlington, VA by way of Kyrgyzstan will be on this card in a four-round super welterweight bout against veteran Kevin “The Scarecrow” Womack, Jr. of Baltimore. Nishanbaev (4-1, three KO’s) won his last outing by first-round TKO over Cordell Powell on April 28th in Phoenix, AZ. Womack (8-16-4, six KO’s) lost a tough four-round majority decision to Kareem Martin on June 30th in Washington, DC.

In a six-round middleweight rematch, undefeated Francisco “The Cisco Kid” Bustos of Rockville, MD will battle Jauvan John of Brooklyn, NY. The two boxers fought their last contest against one another on June 16th in Laurel, MD with Bustos (7-0, four KO’s) winning a close, four-round unanimous decision over John (2-6-1).

A four-round cruiserweight contest will have Charles Johnson of Washington, DC (0-1) taking on the debuting Chester Stewart of Bowie, MD. Johnson lost his pro debut against Mushin Cason by four-round unanimous decision in Woodlawn, MD. Stewart is a former quarterback who played his college football at Temple University and professionally with the Baltimore Ravens.