Edwin Reyes and Jesus Soler battled to an entertaining eight round draw in the main event of Tri-Star Boxing Promotions’ “Fight Night at Limelight” Saturday, July 28 in Nashville, Tennessee.

With a standing room only crowd cheering him on, Reyes moved up in weight to challenge for the UBF All-Americas 112 pound championship and had a significant size disadvantage. Known for his exciting style, the popular Nashville-based Guatemalan found success early with his signature volume punching. Later in the bout, the Arecibo, Puerto Rico based Soler neutralized Reyes by using his length and buzzed him with some hard shots to the head. There were also a few close rounds that could’ve gone either way as each man had moments of success.

In the end, Reyes’ early volume punching proceeded by Soler connecting with big shots left the three judges at a standstill as each official scorer had the bout 76-76.

Reyes is now 8-3-3 with 5 KO’s while Soler’s professional ledger stands at 9-1-1 (5 KO’s).

Super middleweight prospect Maidel Sando of Nashville scored an impressive four round unanimous decision over Ohio’s Rashad Scott in the co-featured bout of the evening.

Fighting for the first time at 168, Sando controlled the contest with well placed jabs, hard straight rights and keeping the shorter Scott out of range.

All three judges scored the bout 40-36 for Sando, who improved to 5-0 (3 KO’s). Scott is now 3-2.

Popular Nashville native Eduardo Aguiar and Posen, IL’s native Carl Currie brawled their way to an entertaining four round draw. Currie got off to a fast start but Aguiar battled his way back with crisp body-head combos that had fans at the edge of their seats from bell to bell.

“Every fight was exciting and the fans definitely left happy,” said Matt Young of Tri-Star Boxing. “There wasn’t a boring fight the entire evening. I owe a special thanks to Limelight for making this a great event, the fighters for giving it their all and our amazing fans who packed the house to absolute capacity. We look forward to bringing more great events to Nashville and beyond.”

Tri-Star’s next card will be announced shortly and updates can be found on Tristarboxing.vet or Facebook.com/Tristarboxing

OTHER RESULTS:

Heavywights – Rydell Mays Jr KO2 Zach Radebaugh

Junior middleweights -Terence Reed TKO3 Adrian Thomas

Super middleweights – Eric Draper TKO3 Michael Sunkett

Junior welterweights – Dedrick Bell (21-30-1, 11 KO’s) TKO4 Adam Young

Junior featherweights – Demarius Driver SD4 Nicholas Rodriguez

Junior welterweights – Roger Hilley TKO4 Raul Garcia Jr.