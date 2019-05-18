By Boxing Bob Newman

The Friday edition of the 51st NABF convention in Honolulu, Hawai’i featured both the referees seminar and the ratings committee meeting. Long time referee Jay Nady of Nevada conducted the Ref’s seminar while ratings chairman Tommy Ashy oversaw the ratings meeting.



Officially designated the ABC Certification Referee Training Seminar, this session culminated in a certification or re-certification exam for all in attendance.

50-year veteran Nady discussed as many scenarios a pro boxing ref might face in the ring, as possible. Fouls, cuts- both from punches and clashes of heads, clinching vs. holding, cornerman conduct and the veritable foul-proof cup were all elaborated upon, as well as much more during the three-hour session.



Nady involved all attendees and encouraged the asking of questions as well as the answering of his queries to them. Roughly 80 veteran and novice referees and judges attended and the delivery of the material was well received by all.

Tommy Ashy conducted the ratings meeting with several committee members on hand as well as newly re-elected NABF president Duane Ford. With this convention occurring in the middle of the month, there are still several fights scheduled over the next two weeks, the results of which will impact the ratings standings come June 1st.



So no complete ratings changes will come out until then. However, results of the past two weeks involving rated fights, as well as those on the outside looking in, were discussed.

The recently announced Shakeel Phinn vs Elio German Rafael, slated for June 8, will fill the vacant NABF Super Middleweight title. That will leave only six weight class titles vacant, which is a relatively solid status in recent months. There will also be some movement due to fighter inactivity of over 12 months, along with fighters slated to compete for world titles in coming weeks. Mo Noor and Debra Hawkins also discussed activity within the female division.

With both meetings ending by noon, it was time to relax by the pool, or across the street at Waikiki beach, then clean up for the next edition of the 6 o’clock “Personality Improvement” gathering, ie. cocktail hour… Again!