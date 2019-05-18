By Karl Freitag

Lots of big fights today.

SHOWTIME/Brooklyn, New York

Deontay Wilder is a 10:1 favorite to retain his WBC heavyweight title against Dominic Breazeale. Gary Russell Jr is a 50:1 favorite to retain his WBC featherweight title against Kiko Martinez.

DAZN/Glasgow, Scotland

Local hero Josh Taylor is a 6:1 favorite to dethrone IBF jr welterweight champion Ivan Baranchyk in a WBSS 140lb semi-final. WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue champion is a 12:1 favorite to defeat IBF bantamweight king Emmanuel Rodriguez in a WBSS 118lb semi-final.

ESPN+/Stevenage, England

Billy Joe Saunders is a whopping 100:1 favorite to beat Shefat Isufi for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Heavyweight Joe Joyce is a 50:1 favorite to beat Alexander Ustinov.

In case you were wondering, if you put all six wide favorites into a parlay, you’d be looking at about a $46 payout if you bet $100.