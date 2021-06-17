By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world-rated super middleweight Rohan Murdock (24-2, 17 KOs) returns to the ring against veteran Les Sherrington (38-15, 22 KOs) on Saturday at the Nissan Arena, Nathan, Queensland, Australia.

Murdock is coming off a loss against WBO#1 super middleweight Zach Parker in England 15 months ago. Sherrington’s claim to fame is a victory over former world champion Luis Yory Boy Campas in 2012.

Promoter Gareth Williams told Fightnews.com®, “Rohan Murdock and Les Sherrington have been world-rated boxers. Murdoch just lost a world title eliminator against Zach Parker just before COVID-19. He lost that fight. I was trying to get Rohan a fight in March but I couldn’t get an opponent over the line. We got him this fight with Les Sherrington because he is local and the fight would hold together because they’re both from Queensland. Sherrington is ready for this fight. I have been speaking to him regularly and he is coming to win. He is selling tables and bringing a big crowd and he wouldn’t do that if he wasn’t coming to win. Rohan has been looking fit and fast in sparring and looks like a Greek Adonis. I am excited about this fight. One thing I know – Les Sherrington is coming to win.”

Former light heavyweight amateur star Jack Bowen (2-0, 2 KOs) will be in action against New Zealand’s Sivan Hermes (5-16, 4 KOs) in a six round super middleweight bout.

Williams told us, “Jack Bowen has been sparring Tim Tszyu and Rohan Murdoch. He is a well-mannered young boy who respects everybody. I have trained Jack since he was thirteen and first walked into the gym. He was an AFL footballer. He trained for fitness originally but came to the fights one night and fell in love with it and walked away from football. His hero was the Olympian Damien Hooper. They sparred often.

“Jack has travelled around the world competing in tournaments including the world championships in Russia with Justis Huni who won the bronze medal.. Jack beat his first opponent from China who was rated number six in the world. In his next fight he lost a disputed decision and decided he would turn professional. He boxed in Germany, Ireland, Russia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand and Fiji. Jack had eighty amateur fights. In his third fight he boxed the Australian champion.

“I knew he was that good. I saw something in him. From the age of fifteen he boxed the top professionals including world-rated Dennis Hogan. When Ricky Hatton brought Sergio Rabchenko to Australia to fight Anthony Mundine. Jack was boxing Rabchenko in the gym. I always told him defense was key. Without a good defense, you will have a short career. Jack wears his sister’s name on his trunks because she was born with serious illness and they thought she wouldn’t live past the age of three. He is a family man who cares about kids. I am confident Jack Bowen has the skills to go all the way to the top in boxing.”