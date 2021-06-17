By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Ludumo Lamati from Mdantsane but now based in Johannesburg meets Jose Martin Estrada Garcia of Mexico in a clash for the vacant IBO junior featherweight belt at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday.

The talented Lamati (17-0-1, 10 KOs), who is listed at #37 by the IBO goes into the fight as the underdog against the #12 rated Garcia (12-1-1, 6 KOs).

After making his pro debut in July 2015 the 29-year-old Lamati fought to a six-round draw against Cebo Ngema and then won the vacant African Boxing Union junior featherweight title with a win over Innocent Mantengu.

Continuing his winning run, he added the South African and IBF Intercontinental junior featherweight titles to his collection with fine wins over Bongani Mahlangu and Luis Melendez, both on points.

In his most recent fight on 14 March this year he scored an impressive eight round points victory over Said Mohamed Hassan (16-7-2) with scores of 80-72 on all three judge’s scorecards.

Lamati is trained by the former South African bantamweight champion Phumzile Matyhila and managed by former WBA and IBF junior lightweight champion Brian Mitchell.

Garcia, 32, who suffered his only loss on six round majority decision in his third fight will be having his second fight outside Mexico and has won the Mexican bantamweight title.

He is the current WBO Latino junior featherweight champion and is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Brandon Azael Romero (11-0-1) in his last fight on 6 November 2020.

On the undercard Thulani Mbenge 17-1; 13 the African Boxing Union, South African and former IBO welterweight champion should prove too experienced for WBA Pan African welterweight champion Jabulani Makhense 11-0; 5 in a fight over ten rounds for Makhense’s title.

In an International junior middleweight contest scheduled for ten rounds Brandon Thyse (13-2-1) goes in against Tomi Silvennoinen (9-3) of Finland and in another International bout also at junior middleweight Roarke Knapp 11-1-1; 9 meets Benoit Mankangila Vera 12-0-2; 6 of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In the opening bout of the evening Johnny Muller 22-9-2; 14 defends the WBA Pan African cruiserweight title against Akani Phuzi 11-1; 5 in a return match.

In a unique presentation veteran promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions presents two tournaments on the same day at the same venue when the first tournament consisting of five four rounder’s and one six rounder starts at 14h30 in the afternoon.

In the opening bout of the afternoon at flyweight over four rounds Koan Mokoena meets Mfanuvele.

Bout 2 – 4 rounds middleweight: Chris Gouws vs Phikelani Terence Khumalo.

Bout 3 – 4 rounds middleweight: Nelson Mbhele vs Thando Mali.

Bout 4 – 4 rounds lightweight: Clement Pelusa vs Nthethelelo Nkosi.

Bout 5 – 4 rounds heavyweight: Wilhelm Nebe vs Jean Pierre Steenkamp.

Bout 6 – 6 rounds junior middleweight: Jacques Tshikubu Muvud vs Shervontaigh Koopman.

The tournaments will be shown live on Supersport from 14:00 to 21:30.