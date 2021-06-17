By Przemek Garczarczyk
“I’m looking for a knockout,” said Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. before Saturday’s clash against MMA legend Anderson Silva. “I know he’s not a better boxer than me. For a reason – he boxed less. He’s 45, a little old, but Marquez knocked out Pacquiao when he was 42. I don’t want to talk about his age, but I want to work on his body – age affects the legs. First three rights you want to find out who is the fighter and who isn’t. But I also want to knock him out in the first second of the first round. It’s a real fight!”
Chavez Jr late in the 5th. Silva needs to retire from Boxing, MMA, and even kicking cans. Teaching / Coaching is what’s best for the MMA Hall of Famer To Be.
1 sec, Julio Jr?
Come into this fight, stoned, and you might be the one getting KTFO.
Take it seriously, or your dad might have to give you the strap.
Maybe he though the camera was at a different angle.
Jr is such a joke.
“Chavez Jr: I want to knock him out in 1 second!”
Doesn’t everybody want to go in a fight and KO his opponent in one second?