By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I’m looking for a knockout,” said Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. before Saturday’s clash against MMA legend Anderson Silva. “I know he’s not a better boxer than me. For a reason – he boxed less. He’s 45, a little old, but Marquez knocked out Pacquiao when he was 42. I don’t want to talk about his age, but I want to work on his body – age affects the legs. First three rights you want to find out who is the fighter and who isn’t. But I also want to knock him out in the first second of the first round. It’s a real fight!”

