Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya, 48, will take on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in an eight-round exhibition on September 11, likely in Las Vegas. The Triller PPV event will be the Golden Boy’s first appearance in the squared circle since facing Manny Pacquiao in 2008. Belfort, 44, was last seen in an MMA match in 2018.

Interestingly in the opening odds from BetOnline.ag, De La Hoya is the underdog!

Oscar De La Hoya EVEN (1/1)

Vitor Belfort -140 (5/7)

Note: “This is an exhibition fight. Winner will be graded only by KO, TKO, DQ due to referee stoppage OR an official winner by decision rendered at the venue. If goes distance and no official winner, all wagers will be No Action.”