By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former middleweight champ Rob Brant who returns to the ring Saturday, June 26 at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas to face former Olympian and undefeated Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on the undercard of Lomachenko vs. Nakatani. Brant shared his challenging path to a world title when he beat Japanese star Ryota Murata in Oct 2018 only to lose the rematch less than a year later in July 2019 and his focus to get back in the title hunt. Brant also discussed what it’s like training with Team Crawford including Bomac and Coach Red and what a potential Crawford vs. Spence Jr. mega showdown would like if it ever took place – as he has sparred both champs.

