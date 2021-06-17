By Bob Caico
2019 IBHOF inductee Don Elbaum celebrated his “milestone” 90th birthday in his hometown of Erie, PA. “This is just a wow night for me put together by my son Kip and my cousin. Age won’t slow me down though. I’m looking to do something big by the end of year,” said the birthday boy.
A true Hall-of-Famer who kept boxing alive away from the limelight for many years. Underrated by today’s boxing press who concentrate on the bright lights of Vegas and Madison Square Garden, PPV and so-called big-time fights (which wouldn’t exist without guys like Don).