June 17, 2021
Boxing News

WBC presents Freedom Belt to Houston Mayor

Unnamed (55)

Mauricio Sulaimán, President of the WBC, in the company of twin world champions Jermall and Jermell Charlo, presented Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with the WBC Freedom belt. The belt commemorating Juneteenth will also be awarded on Saturday to the winner of the match between the undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo and Mexican Juan Macias Montiel. Mayor Turner also presented the Charlo brothers with a special certificate naming June 19 Charlo Brothers Day.

Elbaum celebrates “milestone” birthday
Chavez-Silva Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Any word on when the mayor will be defending his title?
    Who is the number one contender in the WBC Freedom rankings?

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: