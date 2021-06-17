Mauricio Sulaimán, President of the WBC, in the company of twin world champions Jermall and Jermell Charlo, presented Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with the WBC Freedom belt. The belt commemorating Juneteenth will also be awarded on Saturday to the winner of the match between the undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo and Mexican Juan Macias Montiel. Mayor Turner also presented the Charlo brothers with a special certificate naming June 19 Charlo Brothers Day.