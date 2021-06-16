Former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva faced off Wednesday at the final press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, for their PPV fight on Saturday in an event titled “Tribute to the Kings.”

Other matchups include Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Hector Camacho Jr. and Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez. Chavez and Camacho had a fierce staredown, but no pushing this time. PPV price is $39.99.