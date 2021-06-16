June 16, 2021
Boxing News

Chavez-Silva Final Press Conference

Chavez Jr Silva Final Pc 5244
Photo: Chris Farina – ChrisFarina.com

Former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva faced off Wednesday at the final press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, for their PPV fight on Saturday in an event titled “Tribute to the Kings.”

Other matchups include Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Hector Camacho Jr. and Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez. Chavez and Camacho had a fierce staredown, but no pushing this time. PPV price is $39.99.

Duran turns 70

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Silva did beat one pothead. But that was in the UFC.

    Sadly, Silva will be getting smoked in this fight.

    Reply

  • I’ve been waiting my whole life for this fight…. Finally a boxer v a mixed martial arts legend. Striker V Striker. Two stone cold legends

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: