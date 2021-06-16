Starts business with Thomas Hearns Jr.
By Héctor Villarreal
On the day of his 70th birthday, the legendary boxer Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran, attended the Pedro Alcazar gym in his native city of Panama, accompanied by two of his children, as well as Tommy Hearns’ son and business partner. Harlan Bivens.
“We are like one family and that includes Marvin Hagler Jr. and Ray Leonard Jr. with whom we are also in conversation together with the Durans to start a business partnership that includes boxing activities, which is why I am here for the first time observing Panamanian boxers in their main training center, “said Thomas Hearns Jr.
“This is our first visit to Panama and we are very happy with what we are seeing, not only in boxing but in the culture itself,” said Bivens. “We also have a technology company and we are identifying many opportunities here,” he added.
Duran, who arrived the gym with his two youngest children, “Brambri” and “Fulo”, was very reserved when it came to talking about his projects but clarified that although he has been offered to go live in other countries, he has no plans to leave Panama . “Money is very important but for me the family and my land are above any ambition,” said the former 4-time world champion.
_
Happy Birthday, Roberto Duran.
You had your little “no mas” issue in 1980, but you rebounded, and became an all time great in the end.
We still love you, Roberto.
Happy Birthday to one of the greatest fighters ever. When he was at his best, like when he beat Ray Leonard in that first fight, he was unbeatable and a joy to watch. Because of his win in that fight, I will always consider him a far superior fighter than Ray Leonard. I never liked fighters who clown around in the ring, like Leonard and Ali did. Duran never clowned.
I hope Tommy Jr. learned his lesson from his game box days, and respect his elders.
Nice chin diaper, Duran.