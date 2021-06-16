Starts business with Thomas Hearns Jr.

By Héctor Villarreal

On the day of his 70th birthday, the legendary boxer Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran, attended the Pedro Alcazar gym in his native city of Panama, accompanied by two of his children, as well as Tommy Hearns’ son and business partner. Harlan Bivens.

“We are like one family and that includes Marvin Hagler Jr. and Ray Leonard Jr. with whom we are also in conversation together with the Durans to start a business partnership that includes boxing activities, which is why I am here for the first time observing Panamanian boxers in their main training center, “said Thomas Hearns Jr.

“This is our first visit to Panama and we are very happy with what we are seeing, not only in boxing but in the culture itself,” said Bivens. “We also have a technology company and we are identifying many opportunities here,” he added.

Duran, who arrived the gym with his two youngest children, “Brambri” and “Fulo”, was very reserved when it came to talking about his projects but clarified that although he has been offered to go live in other countries, he has no plans to leave Panama . “Money is very important but for me the family and my land are above any ambition,” said the former 4-time world champion.

