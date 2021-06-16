June 16, 2021
Chavez-Camacho Jr scuffle at public workout

Hostilities between Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector Camacho Jr. resumed at a public workout where thousands of fans showed up at the Plaza de la Liberacion in downtown Guadalajara, Mexico on Tuesday.

Also on hand were Anderson “The Spider” Silva, Ramon Alvarez, Omar Chavez, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.preparing for their upcoming fights, live on PPV Saturday, June 19th in an event titled “Tribute to the Kings”.

  • Hector Jr’s grandson should be fighting in 15 years. Maybe he can lose to Julio Sr too. Keep it in the family.

    Hector Jr will up next to lose to Julio Sr.
    Followed by Christian (MC)
    Followed by Hector Jr’s daughter’s son. Macho’s great-grandson.

  • “Hostilities between Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector Camacho Jr. resumed a public workout.”
    – Some one please wake me when the hostilities have ended…………………..

  • Turning into pro wrestling-soon expect someone to be hit over the head with a chair.

  • Not to be rude, but, Julio Sr. could probably beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. RIGHT NOW !!

    Floyd Jr looked like shit against Logan Paul.

    I am dead serious. Julio Sr could probably beat Floyd Jr. right now. I would pay to watch that.

  • Is it true that prune juice is served instead of water during these geriatric fights?

  • Don’t worry, they will be buddies after the fight. It’s all business. Simply an act.

