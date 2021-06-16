Hostilities between Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector Camacho Jr. resumed at a public workout where thousands of fans showed up at the Plaza de la Liberacion in downtown Guadalajara, Mexico on Tuesday.

Also on hand were Anderson “The Spider” Silva, Ramon Alvarez, Omar Chavez, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.preparing for their upcoming fights, live on PPV Saturday, June 19th in an event titled “Tribute to the Kings”.