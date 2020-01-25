January 25, 2020
Boxing Results

Munoz stays unbeaten in Argentina

Unbeaten super flyweight prospect Kevin Luis Munoz (10-0, 4 KOs) of Argentian defeated Ramon Averanga (9-2, 6 KOs) of Bolivia by unanimous decision. The official scores were 118-110, 118-109 118-108.  The 12 round main event took place at the Club Sportivo America, Rosario, Argentina.

The bout looked very unlikely to go the distance when Munoz dropped Averanga in round three. Averanga beat the count and fought on bravely the rest of the fight. It was the first time going 12 rounds for Munoz who won the vacant South American super fly title.

