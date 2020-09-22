September 22, 2020
Boxing News

Munguia vs. Johnson Oct 30 on DAZN

Former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) will return to the ring to defend his WBO Intercontinental middleweight belt against Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Friday, October 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Additional information for this card will be announced shortly. The event will be closed to the public and media.

#1 LH Meng Fanlong now a free agent

