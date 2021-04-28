Bek Bully vs. Gabe Rosado in co-feature

Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) will return to the ring on June 19 against Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round defense of his WBO intercontinental middleweight title. The fight will take place at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico. The event will be held under strict COVID-19 fan safety protocols and with a reduced event capacity below 40%.

“Although there have been several changes, we are happy because things are back on track for Jaime Munguia’s return on June 19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “I’m confident that he will deliver a tremendous performance against Maciej Sulecki and show everyone why he deserves an opportunity to become a two-division world champion.

“At the same time, we’re very excited to have Bektemir Melikuziev face a real tough test against Gabriel Rosado. If he can look impressive against Rosado, then a world title shot will be just around the corner.”

In the co-main event, rising Uzbek contender Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) will face his toughest test to date against former world title challenger “King” Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight Titles.

Ibeth “La Roca” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs) of San Cristobal Huichochitlan, Toluca, Mexico will defend her WBC flyweight world championship against Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas in a 10-round fight.

Welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will fight Brad “King” Soloman (29-3, 9 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 10-round opener of the DAZN stream.

Additional undercard fights will be streamed live via Facebook Watch.

Topping the undercard presentation is an exciting battle between two Golden Boy welterweights as Raul Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) of Tampico, Mexico and Ferdinand Keroyban (14-1, 9 KOs) of North Hollywood, California meet in a 10-round fight.

Exciting southpaw contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha (16-1, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, California will look to bounce back from his first defeat in a 10-round 147-pound battle against James Bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) of Cebu, Philippines.

Irish prospect Aaron McKenna (11-0, 7 KOs) will face Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Fiodor Czerkaszyn (17-0, 11 KOs) of Warsaw, Poland will participate in a 10-round middleweight fight.

Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, California will return in a six-round welterweight clash against Hector Coronado (5-0, 4 KOs) of Del Rio, Texas.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois will participate in a six-round junior middleweight battle against Sanny Duversonne (11-3-2, 8 KOs) of Avon Park, Florida.

Manuel Flores (9-0, 6 KOs) of Coachella, California will open the night in a six-round super bantamweight clash.

Opponents for Czerkaszyn and Flores will be announced shortly.