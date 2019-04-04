The WBO has designated Mexican Miguel Canul as the referee for the WBO super welterweight championship fight between world champion Munguía and Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan taking place on April 13 on DAZN in the United States and Azteca 7 in Mexico. The judges are Aaron Young, Ivette Roldan, and Joseph Levin. The WBO supervisor is Frank Gentile.



Munguia worked out Wednesday in Los Angeles under the supervision of trainer Robert Alcazar. He sparred twelve intense rounds and his team is pleased with his preparation and performance. “We’re ready,” said Munguia. “I feel very fast, very strong and very motivated to defend my championship in Monterrey. We’re Going to have a great fight and give everything to keep the title in Mexico!”



Promoter Fernando Beltran added, “Jaime does not cease to impress me his dedication and discipline in his training, combined with his talent…we don’t doubt that in the Arena Monterrey he’ll make another great demonstration of his unlimited potential.”



The champion will be fulfilling some promotional commitments before heading to Monterrey on Monday. The rest of his preparation will be to maintain his condition and weight.