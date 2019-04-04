Top Rank and MTK Global’s exclusive multi-year licensing agreement kicks off Friday with a special card from Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Five bouts are scheduled to stream live and exclusively beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. In the 12-round main event, Nigerian power puncher Aliu Bamidele “Lucky Boy” Lasisi (12-0, 8 KOs) will fight Ricardo Blandon (10-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBC International super flyweight belt. The co-feature will see Irishman David Oliver Joyce (9-0, 7 KOs) battle Stephen Tiffney (10-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO European featherweight strap.