Former WBA light heavyweight champion Mehdi Sahnoune has been sentenced to five years in prison in Marseille, France. The 42-year-old Sahnoune got into a drunken brawl with some friends after playing cards and dice back in January. One of the men was blinded in his left eye after taking a shot from the ex-champ, who was a big puncher in the ring compiling a 32-2 record with 28 KOs.

—–

The New York Post has posted video showing unbeaten featherweight Shakur “Fearless” Stevenson and welterweight David “Day-Day” Grayton fighting a man and a woman in a Miami parking garage last July. Both fighters are facing battery charges.

—–

According to ESPN, Chris Middendorf, who formerly promoted Terence Crawford under the TKO Promotions banner, received a $520,296.87 judgment against Top Rank in U.S. Federal Court. The report says Middendorf assigned Crawford’s promotional rights to Top Rank in exchange for 8% of Crawford’s purses for future world title defenses.