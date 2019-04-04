World Boxing Association President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza appointed the new board last week. However, there has been some confusion regarding Wladimir Klitschko’s role within the WBA. The WBA would like to clarify that Klitschko is a very good friend, but he is not a Director nor a staff member of the organization.

Klitschko is one of the most emblematic champions of the WBA and the organization is very proud of him. Wladimir has worked hand-in-hand with President Mendoza in various projects of expansion and training to make boxing a better sport.

Without further information, the WBA continues to work for boxing and finding ways to make the discipline grow worldwide thanks to a joint effort of all its members and collaborators.