WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) prevailed in a twelve round slugfest against previously unbeaten Takeshi Inoue (13–1-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The brawling, granite-jawed Inoue gave Munguia problems air night, but the champ’s offensive firepower and brutal body attack made the difference. And as usual, Munguia’s defensive shortcomings made for thrilling exchanges. After twelve rounds of war, judges had it 120-108, 120-108, 119-109.