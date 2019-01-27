Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
January 26, 2019
Boxing Results

Munguia beats determined Inoue in slugfest

WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) prevailed in a twelve round slugfest against previously unbeaten Takeshi Inoue (13–1-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The brawling, granite-jawed Inoue gave Munguia problems air night, but the champ’s offensive firepower and brutal body attack made the difference. And as usual, Munguia’s defensive shortcomings made for thrilling exchanges. After twelve rounds of war, judges had it 120-108, 120-108, 119-109.

Seldin annihilates Mate in 44 seconds
