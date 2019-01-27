WBA super welterweight female world champion Hanna Gabriels (18-2-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica retained her title by unanimous decision over Sarah Dwyer (3-5-2, 1 KO) of Australia on Saturday night at the Baco Discoteca in Managua, Nicaragua. Although less experienced, Dwyer gave a very good account of herself. In the end, it was Gabriels winning a clear but hard fought decision. The official scores were 97-93 and 100-90 twice.

The undercard results were the following.

Eusebio Osejo (28-22-3, 8 KOs) UD over Jose Perez (5-2,4 KOs) 6 rounds featherweights

Barron Castellon (13-12,2 KOs) UD over Nelson Luna (7-14-4, 4 KOs) 6 rounds minimumweights

Edwin Tercero (14-7-1, 4 KOs) SD over Francisco Gutierrez (9-2, 5 KOs)6 rounds featherweights

Winston Guerrero (5-0, 4 KOs)) SD over Kevin Trana (6-1-2, 4 KOs) 6 rounds superflyweights

IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado and former world champion Cristofer Rosales entertained the fans with a four round exhibition. A replay of the WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa)-promoted event can be seen on Nica Boxing Facebook page.