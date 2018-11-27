By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #9 middleweight Anthony “The Man” Mundine (48-8, 28 KOs) isn’t worried about the punch of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (18-1-1, 12 KOs) when they clash on Friday over twelve rounds at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

“I know they’re banking on me not to be strong, not to be fit enough to go the full 12 rounds with a hungry young bull,” Mundine said. “I’m not really worried about power … if he don’t hit me then I can’t feel the power. I’ve fought much bigger men. Much broader men. Guys that are a lot more powerful than this guy … he’s the one that’s coming up (in weight).

“I’m the one that’s been in the ring with the Greens, the Kesslers, the Siacas in higher weight divisions. This little cat … he can hit me as hard as he wants, he ain’t going to hurt me!”

Horn-Mundine will be televised on Main Event in Australia and stream on ESPN+ in the USA.