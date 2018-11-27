After close to a decade, Telemundo’s popular boxing series Boxeo Telemundo Ford returns to South Florida. At one time, the Boxeo Telemundo series was being broadcast LIVE from Miami at least six times a year. Now All Star Boxing’s President Tuto Zabala Jr. has teamed up with Heavyweight Factory President, Kris Lawrence to return the popular series to the most iconic boxing venue in South Florida, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Headlining this historic return WBO #2 bantamweight and Latin champion Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (21-2, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico defends his title in a ten round battle against Colombia’s latest undefeated prospect, the heavy handed Yeison Vargas (17-0, 12 KOs).

Espinoza is coming off an impressive second round stoppage of then #3 WBO ranked bantamweight Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano during Boxeo Telemundo summer series.

Ricardo Espinoza: “I’m prepared to defend my title at all cost. I earned this title. I want to show all my fans that I’m worthy of a title opportunity after this fight.”

Yeison Vargas: “I know that Hindu Espinoza thinks he’s just going to come here to the Hard Rock and run right through me. I got bad news for him. The tables will turn on him come Friday night.”

Espinoza vs Vargas will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings.

9 more bouts scheduled. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla