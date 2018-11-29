By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #9 middleweight Anthony “The Man” Mundine (48-8, 28 KOs) and WBC #12 welterweight Jeff Horn (18-1-1, 12 KOs) were both under the 156.5lb weight limit for Friday’s bout over twelve rounds at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Mundine came in at 154.8 lbs. Horn actually weighed in heavier than Mundine at 155.5lbs.

Anthony Mundine: I wanted to do it easy. Normally you have more time so I wanted to show them that not only did I make weight, but I made it comfortably.

Jeff Horn: He may have drained himself a bit too much, which is why he’s acted the way he [did]. He must be very frustrated. We’re pretty much similar weights, but I did it easily. He probably did it hard.