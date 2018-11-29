WBO #2 bantamweight and Latin champion Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (21-2, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, returns to Telemundo Ford air this Friday. His opponent is unbeaten prospect Yeison Vargas (17-0, 12 KOs) of Colombia. The site of the event will be the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



Espinoza went from an unknown fighter to a legitimate world ranked contender overnight. He’s coming off an impressive second round stoppage of then #3 WBO ranked bantamweight Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano during the Telemundo summer series.

Espinoza is very proud of how far he has come but knows that there is still more to achieve. An impressive win over the undefeated Vargas would keep him moving forward toward his championship quest.

How has the reception from the public been since your upset win in your last bout?

I have received a lot of support and new followers since the victory.

How do you feel returning to fight in Florida and on Telemundo again?

I feel very motivated to return to Florida as I won my first major regional professional title here. The fans here have been very supportive to me. I am appreciative to Telemundo for bringing me back to fight and I want to deliver another exciting victory.

Have you added any changes to your style of fighting?

We have worked on a lot of different things in the gym. My physical and mental state have improved a lot. I’m ready to show that I’ve improved since my last fight.

Are you even more focused knowing that you are world ranked?

I want to show even more now that I deserve this ranking. I am very committed to my career. God willing I hope to challenge for a world title in the future.

What do you know about your opponent?

Honestly, I know very little about him. I know this will be his first time fighting outside his native Colombia. My team has me well prepared.

What type of fight do you expect knowing the style you will bring?

It will be an exciting fight. I am in outstanding shape and ready for any style of fighting.

What are you thinking of for future goals assuming you leave victorious Friday?

I have to win this fight first, but following a victory I would speak to my promoter and see what would be the best opportunity he has for me.

Espinoza vs Vargas will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings. 9 more bouts scheduled. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla.

All Star Boxing’s President Tuto Zabala Jr. has teamed up with Heavyweight Factory President Kris Lawrence to present the event.