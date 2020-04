MSG, boxers make inspirational video Madison Square Garden presents the latest Covid-19 video message thanking the real heroes putting themselves at risk every day to save so many lives. Among those participating: Laila Ali, Michael Buffer, Michael Conlan, Gerry Cooney, Miguel Cotto, Oscar de la Hoya, Lou Dibella, Todd duBoef, Gennadiy Golovkin, Heather Hardy, Eddie Hearn, Jamel Herring, Bernard Hopkins, Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Lee, Tom Loeffler, Teofimo Lopez, Mikaela Mayer, Amanda Serrano, and Katie Taylor. – WBC Talks: Jimmy Lennon Jr. Molina to promote May 23 card in Mexico

