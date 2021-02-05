The WBC Women’s Championship Committee has decided to appoint Jelena Mrdjenovich as Emeritus Champion in the featherweight division. This special honor and designation has been bestowed to very few outstanding fighters in the world including Vitali Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather and Ana Maria Torres.

The Committee also confirmed Amanda Serrano as WBC featherweight champion and will sanction the unification bout against Daniela Bermudez. The bout, now for the WBC/IBF/WBO titles is scheduled to take place on March 25 in Puerto Rico.

The 38-year-old Mrdjenovich also holds the WBA belt.