Fightnews.com® previously reported that the IBF had ordered a super flyweight eliminator between former world champions and management stablemates Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) and Cristofer Rosales (35-6, 21 KOs). The bout is to determine the #1 mandatory challenger to current champion Fernando Martinez. M&R Boxing, who promotes Alvarado, won with a bid of $2,500. Matchroom, who promotes Rosales, did not bid.

Alvarado’s’ manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) gave some insight on the purse bid. “This is a fight which when it was ordered I was excited for. However, we could never come to terms with the Rosales team and therefore it went to purse bid. As you know, I am always confident in my fighter. Unfortunately no one showed on Rosales’ part.”