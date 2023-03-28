March 28, 2023
Boxing News

M&R Boxing wins Alvarado-Rosales purse bid

Fightnews.com® previously reported that the IBF had ordered a super flyweight eliminator between former world champions and management stablemates Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) and Cristofer Rosales (35-6, 21 KOs). The bout is to determine the #1 mandatory challenger to current champion Fernando Martinez. M&R Boxing, who promotes Alvarado, won with a bid of $2,500. Matchroom, who promotes Rosales, did not bid.

Alvarado’s’ manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) gave some insight on the purse bid. “This is a fight which when it was ordered I was excited for. However, we could never come to terms with the Rosales team and therefore it went to purse bid. As you know, I am always confident in my fighter. Unfortunately no one showed on Rosales’ part.”

Jonathan Gonzalez injured

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>