Motown Rumble Weights Shohjahon Ergashev 140.4 vs. Angel Martinez Hernandez 142.6



Ali Izmailov 174.2 vs Eric Murguia 173

(USBA Light Heavyweight Championship)



Prince Dzanie 118.8 vs. Juan Gabriel Medina 116.6

Joseph Hicks Jr 166.6 vs. Jonathan Batista 174.2

Joshua Pagan 141.8 vs. Maycon Oller Da Silva 143.6

Da’Velle Smith 160.4 vs. Devontae McDonald 158.8

Darius Fulghum 174.4 vs. David Murray 176 Venue: The Garden Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Venue: The Garden Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Promoter: Salita Promotions

