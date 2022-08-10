August 9, 2022
Late Results from Maryland

Streaking super featherweight, Jordan White won his 10th straight fight as he retained the WBC USNBC title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Derrick Murray in front of another Jeter Promotions sold out crowd at The Hall inside Live Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland. White of Washington, DC made the first defense of his title by scores of 100-88, 97-91 and 95-93 to raise his mark to 14-1. Murray of Saint Louis, Missouri is 16-6-1.

In the co-feature, Demond Nicholson scored a third-round stoppage over Christopher Brooker in a scheduled 10-round super middleweight bout. The end came at 2:24 of round three for the Laurel, Maryland native, Nicholson, who is now 26-4-1- with 22 knockouts. Brooker of Philadelphia is 16-12.

