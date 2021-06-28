Morrell destroys Cazares in one Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman Transplanted Cuban and now calling Minneapolis home, David Morrell, Jr. defended his WBA super middleweight title in spectacular fashion, icing previously undefeated Mario Cazares with a picture perfect left cross, leaving Cazares flat on his back and forcing referee Mark Nelson to wave matters off at 2:32 of the opening stanza at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Morrell, Jr. is now 5-0, 4 KOs, while Cazares falls to 12-1, 5 KOs. Night of Upsets in Minneapolis

