Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman
Transplanted Cuban and now calling Minneapolis home, David Morrell, Jr. defended his WBA super middleweight title in spectacular fashion, icing previously undefeated Mario Cazares with a picture perfect left cross, leaving Cazares flat on his back and forcing referee Mark Nelson to wave matters off at 2:32 of the opening stanza at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Morrell, Jr. is now 5-0, 4 KOs, while Cazares falls to 12-1, 5 KOs.
I’ve never been that impressed with Morrell, but I am now. He was most likely to going to win, but I did not expect that. Looked like Lara against Lamanna.