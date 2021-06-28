By Boxing Bob Newman

Angel Chavez out-boxed Arsenio Hall over four light heavyweight rounds in the first walk-out bout after Morrell, Jr-Cazares. 40-36 x 3 were the scores, but Chavez hears the final bell for the first time- now 4-0, 3 KOs. Hall goes to 2-3, 2 KOs.

Local super lightweight Ve Shawn Owens dominated game but over-matched Joseph Francisco, dropping him in the first and forcing Francisco to turn his back on the fourth, prompting a referee stoppage at 2:38 of the round. Owens goes to 12-2, 11 KOs while Francisco dips to 8-3, 3 KOs.