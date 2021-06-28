To the delight of his past opponents and rivals, unbeaten super middleweight Idris ‘The Bodybreaker’ Virgo (10-0-1, 1 KO) was floored for the first time when he fell off his chair in a TV interview last night. Virgo was being interviewed on the new British news channel GB News about his previous experiences as a 2018 contestant in the hit series Love Island ahead of the start of the new series.

Towards the end of the interview with Guto Harri, Virgo can be seen rocking on his chair before tumbling off with the final shot frozen of his hands in the air and Harri laughing and commenting ‘Don’t know what happened in the end there.’

Virgo says enjoy the video clip as it will be the only time his detractors will see him on his back.

“I can imagine there were a lot of people out there, probably my rivals, who were happy to see me topple over, but as you can see it wasn’t from a punch and you won’t be seeing me on my back on the canvas,” said Virgo.

“Maybe that will encourage my next opponent in my next fight to come and have a go against me inside the ring and put me on my back for real, I say to them ‘bring it on.’”

Virgo last fought in a May rematch against Lewis van Poetsch (9-125-2, 2 KOs).