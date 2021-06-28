By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan has had successful open-heart surgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles to repair the mitral heart valve after suffering his eighth heart attack. The Colonel left the hospital early to continue with the production of the “Colonel Bob Sheridan Show” in Hollywood and also has plans for his adopted son, Dennis Brooks, to promote boxing in the exclusive Stirling Club in Las Vegas.

“The operation went very well,” Colonel Bob Sheridan told Fightnews.com®. “Not only did they fix the mitral valve, but they completed a surgery that had only been accomplished twice in the history of mitral valve operations. Doctor Makkar performed the operation. He is considered the top doctor at Cedars-Sinai, which is the best hospital in the country along with the Mass General Hospital in Massachusetts.

“Coming up in the fall, we are going to have the Colonel Bob Sheridan Show produced by two-time Academy Award winner for “Set Design” Suzette.

“My adopted son of 22 years, Dennis Brooks, will be getting his promoter’s license. It’s the right political environment for another black promoter besides Don King in Las Vegas. We will have our first promotion on August 23rd at the Stirling Club, which is the most exclusive club in Las Vegas. There will be ten VIP tables at $10,000 each. We are going to have ten VIP seats behind the ring at $10,000 each. It will be theatre-style seating.”

The Colonel is famed for suffering a heart attack the night before the Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield rematch, but still was at ringside to broadcast the “Bite Fight” on June 28, 1997 at the MGM Grand Arena Casino.