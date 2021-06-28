After some busy boxing weekends, this Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by undefeated WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) against late sub Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KOs) will pretty much be the only significant boxing action as the U.S. celebrates Independence Day Weekend.

The show, which is taking place in Carson, California. will also feature unbeaten lightweight Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KOs) against Jon Fernández (21-1, 18 KOs) in a WBA eliminator.

Showtime will air a replay of last Saturday’s pay-per-view clash between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios as the opening bout of the telecast, and at some point, they will also squeeze in highlights of super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (12-0, 5 KOs) against Darwin Price (17-1, 10 KOs).

Immediately following the Colbert-Nyambayar telecast, Showtime will premiere All Access: Davis-Barrios Epilogue.