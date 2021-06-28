Statement from Manny Pacquiao “Paradigm Sports’ lawsuit against me has no merit. I have an absolute right under the agreement with Paradigm to engage in the upcoming bout with Errol Spence. If this frivolous lawsuit continues, I will be proven correct in court.” Chris Colbert in spotlight this week

