After undefeated former WBO super middleweight champion and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) deals with Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) on DAZN July 9, he says he has plans to clean out the light heavyweight division against WBC/IBF champ Artur Beterbiev, WBA champ Dmitry Bivol, and WBO champ Joe Smith.

“That’s what the fans want but I’m not sure if these fighters are ready for me,” Ramirez said about Beterbiev, Bivol, and Smith. “I wasn’t impressed by any of the three in their recent bouts. They can run as much as they want, but they can’t hide forever. I know I’m the best in the division and, sooner or later, I will be snatching each of the belts and taking their souls one by one.”

Zurdo says he’s not looking past Barrera though.

“I always expect the best from my opponents,” Ramirez noted. “Barrera is a professional and I know he will be ready when the lights are on. He displayed that he’s a strong fighter when he beat and broke Joe Smith, Jr.’s jaw in their bout. A victory for Barrera can resurge his career and alter my path; so, I prepare for the best version of Barrera, and I will not let anything deter my goals.

“I’ve been working hard. There’s new stuff I’ve been fine tuning and I can’t wait to showcase it July 9th. Come fight night, I know all my hard work will pay off.”