After undefeated former WBO super middleweight champion and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) deals with Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) on DAZN July 9, he says he has plans to clean out the light heavyweight division against WBC/IBF champ Artur Beterbiev, WBA champ Dmitry Bivol, and WBO champ Joe Smith.
“That’s what the fans want but I’m not sure if these fighters are ready for me,” Ramirez said about Beterbiev, Bivol, and Smith. “I wasn’t impressed by any of the three in their recent bouts. They can run as much as they want, but they can’t hide forever. I know I’m the best in the division and, sooner or later, I will be snatching each of the belts and taking their souls one by one.”
Zurdo says he’s not looking past Barrera though.
“I always expect the best from my opponents,” Ramirez noted. “Barrera is a professional and I know he will be ready when the lights are on. He displayed that he’s a strong fighter when he beat and broke Joe Smith, Jr.’s jaw in their bout. A victory for Barrera can resurge his career and alter my path; so, I prepare for the best version of Barrera, and I will not let anything deter my goals.
“I’ve been working hard. There’s new stuff I’ve been fine tuning and I can’t wait to showcase it July 9th. Come fight night, I know all my hard work will pay off.”
If by “take souls” he means “bore to tears” and by “light heavy champs” he means “fans” then I agree
With over three cancellations and his best opponent being Jesse Hart two years ago I don’t know who this guy is but he sure loves to talk a lot.
Zurdo should have been a household name by now where everyone knows him smh
well Joe smith, Bivol and especialy Betterbiev are skilled and dangerous. No way does Canelo fight any of them but IF Zurdo can take the belts Canelo will need to take the all Mexican challenge for unified LHVY champ.
For a former World Champion, undefeated in 41 fights against very credible opposition, Zurdo still flies largely under the radar. I think he’s with Golden Boy, is that his problem? I wouldn’t think so, but maybe Oscar is dropping the ball in effectively promoting him. He’s a good looking dude who can fight! Isn’t that what boxing stars are made of? He will KO Barrera, than make a major move in the division later this year.
Ramirez in 2!
Agree why he isn’t a LH champ now amazes me, bad promoting maybe. The guy can fight no doubt. He should at least be mandatory by now.