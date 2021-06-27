By Boxing Bob Newman

Light heavies Atif Oberlton and Jasper McCargo both entered the ring full of confidence for their scheduled eight rounder. Oberlton danced his way to the ring while McCargo strutted in wearing mirrored sun glasses. After a sloppy first three rounds, McCargo hit the deck courtesy of a punch to the back of the head in the fourth, referee Gary Miezwa waving it off. A legit trip to the canvas came at the end of the round with the bell saving McCargo. Sensing his prey was wounded, Oberlton came out with purpose in the fifth, and dug in a vicious body shot to sink McCargo once more and prompt the ref to wave it off at 0:24. Oberlton goes to 3-0, 3 KOs, while McCargo slips to 4-2-2, 2 KOs.

Super Welters Travon Marshall and Ruben Torres wasted no time feeling each other out in their scheduled four rounder. Each man threw hard shots right off the bat. In the third, Torres went down hard seconds before the bell, but beat the count and made it back to his corner. Both men picked their spots in the fourth with Marshall seeming to get the better of things, landing a low blow for good measure. In the end, it was Marshall remaining undefeated at 2-0, 1 KO by scores of 40-35 x 3. Torres drops to 4-2, 1 KO.

Super middleweight Alantez Foz outclassed the over-matched, but cagey Manny Woods over eight one-sided rounds to open the show at the Armory in Minneapolis. The fireplug Woods made Fox work for everything he got, ducking, bobbing and weaving as he made Fox miss frequently. Still, Fox worked off his long jab. After Fox landed a hard right that buzzed Woods, referee Gary Miezwa waved matters off at 1:11 of round 7. Fox improves to 28-2-1, 13 KOs, while Woods drops to 17-12-1, 6 KOs.