Statement from Dale Kinsella: “The complaint filed by Paradigm Sports in California state court on Friday is a frivolous effort to interfere with Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming mega fight, and it can and will fail for numerous reasons. Moreover, had Manny Pacquiao known that Paradigm Sports appears to have had no intention of fulfilling its contractual obligations, he never would have entered into any relationship with them. Should this matter actually proceed beyond Friday’s filing in a court of law, Mr. Pacquiao will vigorously defend this action, assert his own claims against Paradigm Sports, and seek to recover his attorney’s fees as well.”

Paradigm Sports was reportedly representing Pacquiao in negotiating a fight against Mikey Garcia from which Pacman allegedly received a $3.3 million advance. They are seeking an injunction to stop the announced Pacquiao-Spence bout.