Unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David O. Morrell Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) will defend his title against undefeated challenger and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr-conqueror Mario Cázares (12-0, 5 KOs) in a 12-round duel that headlines on FOX June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The broadcast also features cruiserweight knockout artist Efetobor Apochi (11-0, 11 KOs) taking on fellow unbeaten Brandon Glanton (13-0, 11 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, and rising super lightweight contender Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (11-0, 5 KOs) battling All Rivera (21-5, 18 KOs) in a 10-round attraction to kick off the telecast.