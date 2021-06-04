Unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David O. Morrell Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) will defend his title against undefeated challenger and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr-conqueror Mario Cázares (12-0, 5 KOs) in a 12-round duel that headlines on FOX June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis.
The broadcast also features cruiserweight knockout artist Efetobor Apochi (11-0, 11 KOs) taking on fellow unbeaten Brandon Glanton (13-0, 11 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, and rising super lightweight contender Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (11-0, 5 KOs) battling All Rivera (21-5, 18 KOs) in a 10-round attraction to kick off the telecast.
– How can you be the WBA Super Middleweight Champion with only 4 fights?
– I understand that the WBA (We Be Asking (per Teddy Atlas )) has 4 champions per weight division, but this is ridicurous.
Why not keep making up titles and weight classes as long as there are those foolish enough to pay sanctioning fees for them?
I like all 3 fights. I am watching all 3 of them.
Great match-making.