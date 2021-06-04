Agit Kabayel 237.7 vs. Kevin Johnson 259.3
Roman Fress 198.9 vs. Kamel Kouaouch 198.4
Michael Eifert 174.2 vs. Dustin Amman 168.7
Nenad Stancic 134.9 vs. Jaroslav Hriandel 131
Artur Henrik 172 vs. Pavol Garaj 165.6
Julian Vogel 144.2 vs. Abied Hajizadeh 143.7
Venue: Seebühne im Elbauenpark, Magdeburg, Germany
Promoter: SES Boxing
TV: MDR
If Kevin gets a good start in this one, he will win it. If not, he will stay on shell.
Early in his career, Kevin Johnson looked like an impressive fighter who may one day be Champion. Had a string of wins, goes the distance with Vitai Klitschko, stops Alex Leipie, then went downhill from there. He was at a good weight in those early fights. I wonder what happened…
Kingpin looks in good shape. He’s a really good boxer actually, like a person sees in spurts, but then totally turns into looking like a boxer that has been paid to lose.