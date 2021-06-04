Kabayel-Kingpin weights from Germany Agit Kabayel 237.7 vs. Kevin Johnson 259.3

Roman Fress 198.9 vs. Kamel Kouaouch 198.4

Michael Eifert 174.2 vs. Dustin Amman 168.7

Nenad Stancic 134.9 vs. Jaroslav Hriandel 131

Artur Henrik 172 vs. Pavol Garaj 165.6

Julian Vogel 144.2 vs. Abied Hajizadeh 143.7 Venue: Seebühne im Elbauenpark, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

