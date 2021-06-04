Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) weighed in at 240.25 lbs. and Bogdan Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) weighed 250.25 lbs for their clash on Saturday for the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title. The bout will take place at the Telford International Centre in Telford, Shropshire, England. Looks like ESPN+ dropped the ball and won’t be picking up the fight.

Nathan Heaney 159.12 vs. Ilyan Markov 154.12

Tommy Fury 189 vs. Jordan Grant 189.6

Caoimhin Agyarko 160.8 vs. Ernesto Alvaro 159.8

Liam Davies 124 vs. Stefan Slavchev 127.12

Adan Mohamed 125.8 vs. Luke Fash 123

George Bance 146.3 vs. Jordan Ellison 146.6