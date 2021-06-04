WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
June 4, 2021
Boxing Results

Chudinov, Aloyan retain WBA gold titles

Chudinov

WBA gold super middleweight champion Fedor Chudinov (24-2-1, 16 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over Ryno Liebenberg (21-8-1, 14 KOs) on Friday at the Sibur Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. Good two-way action for the first half of the fight. Chudinov then took over, dropping Liebenberg in round nine. The 37-year-old Liebenberg fought bravely, but Chudinov prevailed 116-111, 119-108, 118-109.

Earlier, WBA gold super flyweight champion Mikhail Aloyan (6-1, 1 KO) stopped late sub Oleksandr Hryshchuk (16-5, 6 KOs) to retain the belt in his first defense.

Dubois 240, Dinu 250

